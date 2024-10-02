Left Menu

EU Court Upholds Ban on Legal Advice to Russian Entities

The General Court of the European Union has upheld its ban on providing legal advice to Russian entities and individuals, a measure first introduced in 2022 as part of EU sanctions against Russia. The ruling followed an appeal from multiple European bar associations seeking to annul the measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:35 IST
EU Court Upholds Ban on Legal Advice to Russian Entities

The General Court of the European Union confirmed on Wednesday the continuation of its ban on offering legal advice to Russian entities and individuals.

This ban, initially imposed in 2022, forms part of broader EU sanctions against Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The decision follows a petition from the Dutch bar association of Brussels, the Paris bar, and others, requesting the annulment of the measure.

The Court clarified, 'The prohibition applies only to legal advice that has no link with judicial proceedings. Legal advice given to natural persons, particularly, does not fall within the scope of this prohibition.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024