EU Court Upholds Ban on Legal Advice to Russian Entities

The General Court of the European Union confirmed on Wednesday the continuation of its ban on offering legal advice to Russian entities and individuals.

This ban, initially imposed in 2022, forms part of broader EU sanctions against Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The decision follows a petition from the Dutch bar association of Brussels, the Paris bar, and others, requesting the annulment of the measure.

The Court clarified, 'The prohibition applies only to legal advice that has no link with judicial proceedings. Legal advice given to natural persons, particularly, does not fall within the scope of this prohibition.'

(With inputs from agencies.)