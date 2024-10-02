EU Court Upholds Ban on Legal Advice to Russian Entities
The General Court of the European Union has upheld its ban on providing legal advice to Russian entities and individuals, a measure first introduced in 2022 as part of EU sanctions against Russia. The ruling followed an appeal from multiple European bar associations seeking to annul the measure.
The General Court of the European Union confirmed on Wednesday the continuation of its ban on offering legal advice to Russian entities and individuals.
This ban, initially imposed in 2022, forms part of broader EU sanctions against Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The decision follows a petition from the Dutch bar association of Brussels, the Paris bar, and others, requesting the annulment of the measure.
The Court clarified, 'The prohibition applies only to legal advice that has no link with judicial proceedings. Legal advice given to natural persons, particularly, does not fall within the scope of this prohibition.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
