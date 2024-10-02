Left Menu

Manipur Unrest: Meitei Group's Shutdown Disrupts Normalcy in Imphal Valley

Normal life was disrupted in five districts of Manipur's Imphal Valley due to a shutdown called by the Meitei Joint Action Committee. The demonstration was a response to the kidnapping of two youths. Shops closed, vehicles were off roads, and protesters blocked streets demanding their release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Normal life was significantly disrupted in five districts of Manipur's Imphal Valley on Wednesday as the Meitei Joint Action Committee (JAC) called for a shutdown following the kidnapping of two youths.

Shops, markets, and other commercial establishments remained closed, while vehicles were noticeably absent from roads. Demonstrators took to the streets, blocking key areas in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal districts.

In Thoubal district, the shutdown commenced early Tuesday morning with women blocking National Highway 102 at various points, including Mela Ground, Wangjing, Yairipok, and Khangabok. Meanwhile, in other areas like Khurai and Lamlong in Imphal East, protesters enforced the shutdown through roadblocks and tyre-burning activities.

According to police, the agitation stems from the alleged kidnapping of three youths from Thoubal district last week in Kangpokpi district. While one of the kidnapped youths was later rescued, two remain missing. JAC convenor L Subol announced that the protests would continue until all youths are released.

The incident began when N Johnson Singh, accompanied by two friends, went for a recruitment test in Imphal West and ended up in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district by taking a wrong turn, said police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

