Amazon River Drought: An Isolated Community Struggles

Francisco Mateus da Silva, 67, faces immense challenges fetching food and water due to the severe drought affecting the Amazon region. The drought, one of the worst on record, has paralyzed river transportation, leaving many communities isolated. Emergency measures have been declared in numerous municipalities as the situation worsens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 01:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 01:58 IST
Francisco Mateus da Silva, 67, spent an hour trekking across sandbanks and dry riverbeds to fetch food and water. The Amazon region is enduring its worst drought on record, crippling river transportation.

'It's very difficult for us because we are used to traveling on the river,' Silva told Reuters. 'Without water, we are practically isolated.' In Amazonas state, 62 municipalities are in a state of emergency, and the neighboring state of Acre has another 21 in crisis. Overall, nearly 70% of the region's cities are affected.

Elineide Rodrigues, Silva's neighbor in Sao Francisco do Maina, also faces hardships as the lagoon near their homes has receded to mere centimeters of water. 'Our biggest problem is getting around for shopping and for students to get to school,' she said, noting they now have to walk kilometers.

The situation in Manaus is dire as the Negro River, the main access point, is just 20 centimeters away from its record low. This has begun to impact supply access to the city and surrounding communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

