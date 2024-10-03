Massive Explosion Echoes Through Beirut
A significant explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon, early Thursday. The incident was reported by Reuters witnesses and shook the city, highlighting ongoing concerns about safety and stability in the region. Emergency services were called to assess the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 02:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 02:58 IST
A massive blast was heard across Lebanon's Beirut early on Thursday, witnesses reported to Reuters.
The explosion, which occurred in the early hours, echoed throughout the city, causing alarm among residents. Emergency services were promptly dispatched to evaluate the situation.
Details about the cause and impact of the blast remain unclear, as authorities continue their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
