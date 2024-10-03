UPDATE 1-Singapore's disgraced former transport minister jailed for 12 months in landmark case

A Singapore court on Thursday sentenced a former minister to 12 months in prison for obstructing justice and receiving more than $300,000 worth of gifts, in the first jailing of an ex-cabinet member in a city-state known for clean governance. S. Iswaran, who was a cabinet member for 13 years and has held the trade, communications and transport portfolios, had pleaded guilty to four counts of improperly receiving gifts and one of obstructing justice.

The court said Iswaran, 62, would be allowed to remain on bail for the next few days and begin his jail term on Monday. The case has shocked Singapore, which prides itself on having a well-paid and efficient bureaucracy as well as strong and squeaky clean governance. It was among the world's top five least corrupt countries last year, according to Transparency International's corruption perception index.

The last corruption case involving a Singaporean minister was in 1986, when its national development minister was investigated for alleged bribery but died before any charges were filed in court. The investigation caused a stir in the Asian financial hub and centred on allegations Iswaran while transport minister accepted lavish gifts from businessmen that included tickets to English Premier League soccer matches, the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix, London musicals and a ride on a private jet.

The value of those totalled more than $400,000 Singapore dollars, the prosecution said. Iswaran resigned as transport minister after less than three years in the job when he was first charged in January. Iswaran had initially said he was innocent and would fight to clear his name but pleaded guilty to the five charges put before the court, two of which were initially corruption-related but were amended to charges of receiving gifts.

The prosecution had initially charged him with 35 offences but proceeded with only five. ($1 = 1.2877 Singapore dollars) (Editing by Martin Petty)

