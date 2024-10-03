Left Menu

Tragic Shooting in Delhi Nursing Home: A Doctor's Unyielding Fate

In southeast Delhi, Dr. Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner, was shot dead at a nursing home by two juveniles seeking treatment. CCTV footage reveals possible targeted killing; inquiries reveal the boys' involvement and police are analyzing evidence from the facility's cameras for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a grim incident at a nursing home in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, a doctor was tragically shot dead during the early hours. The police have identified the victim as Dr. Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner.

The alleged perpetrators, believed to be juveniles, visited Nima Hospital seeking medical treatment before the tragic event unfolded. Arriving around 1 am, they approached Dr. Akhtar's cabin after having their dressings done.

The police investigation has uncovered the involvement of two boys, reportedly aged 16, who visited the hospital the previous day. Subsequently, surveillance footage from the facility's CCTV cameras is under analysis to gather more evidence in this suspected targeted attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

