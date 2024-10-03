Tragic Shooting in Delhi Nursing Home: A Doctor's Unyielding Fate

In a grim incident at a nursing home in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, a doctor was tragically shot dead during the early hours. The police have identified the victim as Dr. Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner.

The alleged perpetrators, believed to be juveniles, visited Nima Hospital seeking medical treatment before the tragic event unfolded. Arriving around 1 am, they approached Dr. Akhtar's cabin after having their dressings done.

The police investigation has uncovered the involvement of two boys, reportedly aged 16, who visited the hospital the previous day. Subsequently, surveillance footage from the facility's CCTV cameras is under analysis to gather more evidence in this suspected targeted attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)