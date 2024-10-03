Suspected Gunman Nabbed After High-Stakes Delhi Encounter

In a dramatic series of events, Arman Khan, a 27-year-old suspect in a shooting at a Delhi car showroom, was apprehended after a high-stakes encounter with police on Thursday. Khan, associated with a notorious gang, opened fire on officers intercepting him, leading to a brief but intense gunbattle.

Officials reported that the encounter took place in northwest Delhi's Majra Dabas following a tip-off about Khan's whereabouts. As police closed in, Khan attempted to flee on a motorcycle, firing shots at the pursuing officers. In the ensuing exchange, Khan suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, while a policeman was saved by his bulletproof vest.

The confrontation comes after Khan allegedly participated in an extortion attempt at Naraina's Car Street showroom, linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang demanding Rs 5 crore from the business owner. The gang's intimidation tactics left several luxury cars damaged in the incident earlier last month.

