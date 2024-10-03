Left Menu

Suspected Gunman Nabbed After High-Stakes Delhi Encounter

Arman Khan, suspected of a shooting in a Delhi car showroom, was arrested following an encounter with police. He fired at officers when they intercepted him, leading to a gunfight where Khan and an officer were injured. The incident is linked to an extortion attempt by the Himanshu Bhau gang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:46 IST
  • India

In a dramatic series of events, Arman Khan, a 27-year-old suspect in a shooting at a Delhi car showroom, was apprehended after a high-stakes encounter with police on Thursday. Khan, associated with a notorious gang, opened fire on officers intercepting him, leading to a brief but intense gunbattle.

Officials reported that the encounter took place in northwest Delhi's Majra Dabas following a tip-off about Khan's whereabouts. As police closed in, Khan attempted to flee on a motorcycle, firing shots at the pursuing officers. In the ensuing exchange, Khan suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, while a policeman was saved by his bulletproof vest.

The confrontation comes after Khan allegedly participated in an extortion attempt at Naraina's Car Street showroom, linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang demanding Rs 5 crore from the business owner. The gang's intimidation tactics left several luxury cars damaged in the incident earlier last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

