Diplomatic Moves at ASEAN Summit: Yoon and Ishiba Lead Talks

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are planning talks during the ASEAN summit in Laos, reported Yonhap. Yoon's trip will also include visits to the Philippines and Singapore from October 6 to 11.

Updated: 03-10-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:39 IST
Diplomatic Moves at ASEAN Summit: Yoon and Ishiba Lead Talks
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are set to discuss diplomatic matters during a meeting at the upcoming ASEAN summit in Laos, according to Yonhap news agency.

In addition to the summit meeting, President Yoon plans to strengthen ties by visiting the Philippines and Singapore during his journey from October 6 to 11.

These strategic talks between South Korea and Japan come as a significant move amidst tensions in the region, aiming to foster cooperation and dialogue through high-level meetings.

