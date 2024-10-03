Unraveling the Custodial Death Mystery: Akshay Shinde Case
The Bombay High Court directed a magistrate to submit an inquiry report on the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case. The inquiry is to include forensic evidence collection. The incident occurred during Shinde's police transport, resulting in his death in a shoot-out.
- Country:
- India
In a critical move, the Bombay High Court has instructed a magistrate to deliver a report by November 18 regarding the death of Akshay Shinde, alleged to be a victim of custodial death in the Badlapur school sexual assault incident.
A judicial bench led by Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan emphasized meticulous evidence preservation through forensic scrutiny. The Court's directive underscored the importance of forensic inputs in the investigation into his death, purportedly caused by a police shoot-out.
Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two minors, died during transit from jail to Badlapur. Contested police accounts claim he seized a gun. The suspicious nature of multiple gunfire instances has necessitated a deeper forensic and judicial probe, as ordered by the Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Renowned Choreographer Jani Master Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges
Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to New Sexual Assault Charge Amid Retrial Uncertainties
Renowned Choreographer Jani Master Arrested Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
Odisha Women's Commission Investigates Alleged Sexual Assault in Police Custody
Protests Erupt Over Alleged Sexual Assault at Bhubaneswar Police Station