Unraveling the Custodial Death Mystery: Akshay Shinde Case

The Bombay High Court directed a magistrate to submit an inquiry report on the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case. The inquiry is to include forensic evidence collection. The incident occurred during Shinde's police transport, resulting in his death in a shoot-out.

Updated: 03-10-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:51 IST
custodial death
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical move, the Bombay High Court has instructed a magistrate to deliver a report by November 18 regarding the death of Akshay Shinde, alleged to be a victim of custodial death in the Badlapur school sexual assault incident.

A judicial bench led by Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan emphasized meticulous evidence preservation through forensic scrutiny. The Court's directive underscored the importance of forensic inputs in the investigation into his death, purportedly caused by a police shoot-out.

Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two minors, died during transit from jail to Badlapur. Contested police accounts claim he seized a gun. The suspicious nature of multiple gunfire instances has necessitated a deeper forensic and judicial probe, as ordered by the Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

