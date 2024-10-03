Georgia's Controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill and Its Ripple Effects

In a significant move mirroring policies in Russia, the Georgian parliament has enacted legislation that severely curtails LGBTQ+ rights. The bill, signed into law by parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili, forbids same-sex marriages and adoption, and bans gender-affirming care. The legislation faces widespread criticism from human rights organizations and LGBTQ+ activists.

President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the bill earlier, but it was passed by a parliamentary majority dominated by the ruling Georgian Dream party. The bill is seen as an attempt to strengthen ties with conservative voters ahead of upcoming elections. The law has incited fears of increased violence toward the LGBTQ+ community, already marginalized in Georgia.

The measure has notably drawn parallels with Russian laws that promote 'traditional' values, impacting Georgia's aspirations of joining the European Union. The EU and the United States have responded with financial and diplomatic measures, as the ruling party's direction raises concerns about Georgia's future political and international alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)