Left Menu

Supreme Court Convicts Politicians in High-Profile Murder Case

The Supreme Court has convicted Vijay Kumar Shukla and Mantu Tiwari in the 1998 murder case of former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad. A bench partially overturned the Patna High Court's acquittal of all accused, proving charges against them beyond doubt while upholding the acquittal of five others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 20:50 IST
Supreme Court Convicts Politicians in High-Profile Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has handed down a pivotal verdict in the case of the 1998 murder of former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad. Criminal-turned-politician Vijay Kumar Shukla, also known as Munna Shukla, alongside Mantu Tiwari, were convicted while five others were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjay Kumar, and R Mahadevan emphasized that charges against Shukla and Tiwari were substantiated beyond reasonable doubt, leading to life imprisonment and fine. Contrarily, former MP Surajbhan Singh was acquitted due to insufficient evidence provided by the prosecution.

The ruling also sheds light on the violent past involving gangsters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and implies heavier responsibilities on authorities to bring justice to long-standing unresolved cases of political violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024