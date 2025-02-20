Maharashtra Minister Sentenced: Political Tumult Follows

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate received a two-year prison sentence on Thursday. This decision stems from a 1995 case in which he allegedly submitted false documents to obtain flats under a government quota.

Kokate and his brother, Sunil Kokate, were both convicted by the Nashik district and sessions court, which fined them Rs 50,000 each. The charges were initially brought by late former minister T S Dighole. Post-verdict, Kokate expressed intentions to challenge the decision in the High Court.

The court's decision arises from accusations that the Kokate brothers deceitfully acquired flats meant for the Low Income Group by making false claims about their financial status. This development has sparked calls for Kokate's resignation from his position, complicating the political landscape for NCP in the BJP-led Maharashtra government.

