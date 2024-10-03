Diplomatic Dialogues: Middle East at the Core
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Israeli envoy Simona Halperin to discuss Middle East issues, specifically focusing on Gaza and Lebanon. The Russian Foreign Ministry disclosed the meeting but did not elaborate on the discussions or outcomes addressed during the session in Moscow.
In a notable diplomatic meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov engaged with the Israeli envoy to Moscow, Simona Halperin, on Thursday.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two diplomats addressed pressing matters concerning the Middle East, especially focusing on Gaza and Lebanon.
However, the ministry refrained from providing further specifics about the points discussed or any conclusions reached during their discussions.
