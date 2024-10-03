Tragic Temple Tragedy: Stampede Causes Chaos
A 17-year-old boy's electrocution triggered a stampede at Kalkaji Temple in Delhi, injuring six devotees. The boy, Mayank, died after accidentally touching an electrified iron railing. Police have registered a case of negligence. Mayank's family demands accountability for the tragic incident.
A tragic incident unfolded at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple, where a 17-year-old boy was electrocuted, leading to a stampede. The chaotic scene resulted in six devotees suffering injuries and prompted a police investigation into the cause.
The police, along with forensic teams, reached the scene late at night, only to discover that the electrocution was caused by a broken electric wire used for lighting during Navratra arrangements. The wire had made contact with an iron railing, which the boy, Mayank, inadvertently touched while waiting in line.
Authorities have registered a case of negligence and are investigating. Mayank's family, grieving for their son's untimely death, demands accountability and improvements in safety measures at the temple to prevent future tragedies.
