US Lawmakers Push for Human Rights at COP29 in Azerbaijan
Nearly 60 US lawmakers have called upon Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge Azerbaijan's President to release political prisoners before the COP29 climate summit in Baku. They stress that such actions are crucial to facilitating successful diplomacy and maintaining peace with Armenia.
On Thursday, nearly 60 U.S. lawmakers requested Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to release political prisoners ahead of the upcoming COP29 climate summit in Baku. The appeal emphasizes a commitment to human rights.
The bipartisan group, including 10 senators and 48 representatives, advocated for 'tangible measures' from Azerbaijan. They highlighted the importance of releasing political prisoners and denouncing provocative statements against Armenia, fearing such actions could hamper peace negotiations over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Key figures emphasize the urgent need for the State Department's involvement to ensure the release of political prisoners, hostages, and POWs, including ethnic Armenians, to promote a harmonious atmosphere for COP29 diplomacy. Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency has not yet commented.
