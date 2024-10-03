US Lawmakers Push for Human Rights at COP29 in Azerbaijan

On Thursday, nearly 60 U.S. lawmakers requested Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to release political prisoners ahead of the upcoming COP29 climate summit in Baku. The appeal emphasizes a commitment to human rights.

The bipartisan group, including 10 senators and 48 representatives, advocated for 'tangible measures' from Azerbaijan. They highlighted the importance of releasing political prisoners and denouncing provocative statements against Armenia, fearing such actions could hamper peace negotiations over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Key figures emphasize the urgent need for the State Department's involvement to ensure the release of political prisoners, hostages, and POWs, including ethnic Armenians, to promote a harmonious atmosphere for COP29 diplomacy. Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency has not yet commented.

(With inputs from agencies.)