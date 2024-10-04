Tensions Escalate: US and Israel Weigh Strikes in Middle East Conflict

In a significant escalation of Middle East tensions, the United States is contemplating military strikes on Iran's oil facilities as a response to Tehran's recent missile attack on Israel, according to President Joe Biden's announcement on Thursday.

As the Israeli military launched new airstrikes on Beirut's Hezbollah stronghold, the discussion around a potential strike led to a surge in global oil prices, heightening concerns over supply disruptions amidst rising conflict in the region.

The G7 nations urged for restraint, warning that continued escalation could lead to an uncontrollable crisis. Meanwhile, both Hezbollah and Israel reported casualties, further intensifying the ongoing conflict in an already volatile area.

(With inputs from agencies.)