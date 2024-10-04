Left Menu

Security Forces Deal Major Blow to Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

In a major anti-Maoist operation, security personnel have killed 28 Naxalites in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. The gunfight occurred between Thulthuli and Nendur villages. Weapons were seized during the operation. This brings the total number of Maoists killed in the region to 185 this year, according to police reports.

Updated: 04-10-2024 20:08 IST
Security forces achieved a significant victory against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, as 28 insurgents were killed in a fierce encounter.

The gunfight erupted around 1 pm in the forest regions near Thulthuli and Nendur villages on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border, during an anti-Naxal operation.

Weapons, including an AK-47, were recovered. This adds to the 185 Maoists killed in Bastar this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

