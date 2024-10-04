Security Forces Deal Major Blow to Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security forces achieved a significant victory against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, as 28 insurgents were killed in a fierce encounter.

The gunfight erupted around 1 pm in the forest regions near Thulthuli and Nendur villages on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border, during an anti-Naxal operation.

Weapons, including an AK-47, were recovered. This adds to the 185 Maoists killed in Bastar this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)