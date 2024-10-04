Left Menu

Minsk Court Sentences 12 for Airfield Drone Attack

A Minsk court sentenced 12 individuals, including Ukrainian Nikolai Shvets, for a drone attack on a Belarus military airfield. Belarus dismissed the attack as fake, alleging involvement from Ukrainian and U.S. agencies. Shvets was sentenced in absentia but released in a prisoner swap.

Minsk Court Sentences 12 for Airfield Drone Attack
A court in Minsk has handed down prison sentences ranging from two to 25 years to a dozen individuals accused of aiding an attack deemed an 'act of terrorism' by Belarus. The incident occurred at a military airfield outside the capital last year.

In February 2023, Belarusian anti-government activists claimed responsibility for a drone attack that allegedly destroyed a Russian military surveillance aircraft. Both Russia and Belarus dismissed these claims, and Belarusian state media released footage of the undamaged aircraft. Shortly after, the Belarus government reported the arrest of a 'terrorist' alongside more than 20 accomplices in connection with the attempted sabotage.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused Ukrainian security services and the U.S. CIA of orchestrating the attack, though he stated only superficial damage occurred. Ukrainian national Nikolai Shvets received a 25-year sentence in absentia but was later freed in a prisoner exchange. The extent of charges and sentences for the remaining individuals remains unspecified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

