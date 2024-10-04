Left Menu

Airstrikes in Yemen: Rising Tensions and Global Trade Impact

Airstrikes targeted several parts of Yemen, including Sanaa and Hodeidah airport. Al Masirah TV claimed U.S. and British involvement, though Britain denies participation. The attacks stem from Houthi militants targeting international shipping near Yemen, impacting global trade by rerouting ships away from the Red Sea.

Airstrikes were reported in Yemen on Friday, affecting locations including the capital Sanaa and Hodeidah airport, alongside areas in Dhamar city, according to the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV and local residents.

While Al Masirah TV claimed the strikes were conducted by U.S. and British forces, a British government source denied Britain's involvement.

The context for these attacks is linked to the ongoing conflict involving Houthi militants, who have been engaging in attacks on international shipping lanes since last November in support of Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. This has escalated tensions and led to retaliatory actions by U.S. and British forces, which have disrupted global trade by forcing ships to circumvent the Red Sea via alternate routes around Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

