Airstrikes in Yemen: Rising Tensions and Global Trade Impact

Airstrikes were reported in Yemen on Friday, affecting locations including the capital Sanaa and Hodeidah airport, alongside areas in Dhamar city, according to the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV and local residents.

While Al Masirah TV claimed the strikes were conducted by U.S. and British forces, a British government source denied Britain's involvement.

The context for these attacks is linked to the ongoing conflict involving Houthi militants, who have been engaging in attacks on international shipping lanes since last November in support of Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. This has escalated tensions and led to retaliatory actions by U.S. and British forces, which have disrupted global trade by forcing ships to circumvent the Red Sea via alternate routes around Africa.

