Haiti's Heartbreak: Gang Lawlessness Sparks Tragedy in Pont-Sondé

In the latest wave of violence to hit Haiti, at least 70 people have been killed in a brutal attack on Pont-Sondé by heavily armed gangs, the UN human rights office confirmed on Friday.

The streets in Haiti's Artibonite region were littered with bodies, including those of a young mother, her newborn, and a midwife. The attack has left the community reeling, as 10 women and three infants were among the deceased.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the heinous crime, highlighting the urgent need for international support for the Haitian National Police's efforts against gang violence, which has sparked mass displacement and destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)