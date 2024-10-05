Left Menu

Haiti's Heartbreak: Gang Lawlessness Sparks Tragedy in Pont-Sondé

A brutal gang attack in Pont-Sondé, Haiti has left at least 70 dead, including women and infants. Heavily armed gangs burned homes and vehicles, displacing 3,000 people. The incident underscores escalating gang violence beyond Port-au-Prince, threatening Haiti's stability and agriculture-rich Artibonite region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 05-10-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 00:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest wave of violence to hit Haiti, at least 70 people have been killed in a brutal attack on Pont-Sondé by heavily armed gangs, the UN human rights office confirmed on Friday.

The streets in Haiti's Artibonite region were littered with bodies, including those of a young mother, her newborn, and a midwife. The attack has left the community reeling, as 10 women and three infants were among the deceased.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the heinous crime, highlighting the urgent need for international support for the Haitian National Police's efforts against gang violence, which has sparked mass displacement and destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

