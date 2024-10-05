Naomi Campbell's Charity Dispute: Trustee Ban Amid Misconduct Probe

In a high-profile development, supermodel Naomi Campbell has been banned from serving as a charity trustee for five years. This decision followed an inquiry examining financial management at her charity organization, Fashion for Relief. The inquiry, conducted by the Charity Commission, uncovered several instances of financial misconduct, including unauthorized payments and mismanaged funds.

Despite Campbell's insistence on having no personal benefit from the charity's finances, the commission found that the charity's operational funds were often misappropriated. From 2016 to 2022, only a small fraction of Fashion for Relief's funds reached intended charitable causes, raising questions about the charity's administration.

Initially founded in 2005 to raise funds for humanitarian causes through fashion events, Fashion for Relief has been removed from Britain's charity register. Campbell, alongside two other trustees, has been banned following findings of significant financial mismanagement, though she maintains her innocence in the matter.

