Left Menu

Naomi Campbell's Charity Dispute: Trustee Ban Amid Misconduct Probe

Supermodel Naomi Campbell faces a five-year ban as a charity trustee following an inquiry by the Charity Commission, which found instances of financial misconduct at Fashion for Relief. Campbell established the charity in 2005 to support humanitarian causes, but she denies any personal gain from its mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 03:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 03:16 IST
Naomi Campbell's Charity Dispute: Trustee Ban Amid Misconduct Probe
Naomi Campbell

In a high-profile development, supermodel Naomi Campbell has been banned from serving as a charity trustee for five years. This decision followed an inquiry examining financial management at her charity organization, Fashion for Relief. The inquiry, conducted by the Charity Commission, uncovered several instances of financial misconduct, including unauthorized payments and mismanaged funds.

Despite Campbell's insistence on having no personal benefit from the charity's finances, the commission found that the charity's operational funds were often misappropriated. From 2016 to 2022, only a small fraction of Fashion for Relief's funds reached intended charitable causes, raising questions about the charity's administration.

Initially founded in 2005 to raise funds for humanitarian causes through fashion events, Fashion for Relief has been removed from Britain's charity register. Campbell, alongside two other trustees, has been banned following findings of significant financial mismanagement, though she maintains her innocence in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024