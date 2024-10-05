Left Menu

Cyber and Economic Warfare: Beijing's New Strategy Against Taiwan

A report suggests China could use non-military tactics, such as cyber warfare and economic coercion, against Taiwan. It urges the US and its allies to prepare strategies for counteraction. The study highlights potential scenarios, advising Taiwan to diversify energy imports and strengthen financial resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2024 03:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 03:24 IST
Cyber and Economic Warfare: Beijing's New Strategy Against Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A recent report from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies highlights the increasing threat of non-military tactics China might employ against Taiwan, including cyber warfare and economic coercion.

US military officials have long cautioned against potential military aggression, but the report urges attention to alternative strategies Beijing might use to pressure the self-governed island. These non-military maneuvers could bypass the need for force while achieving strategic objectives.

Researchers suggest that Taiwan, with a million of its citizens in China and strong economic ties, is vulnerable. They recommend steps such as diversifying energy imports and forming international alliances. The US, as Taiwan's primary ally, is encouraged to develop a comprehensive response plan to these anticipated threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024