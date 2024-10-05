Cyber and Economic Warfare: Beijing's New Strategy Against Taiwan
A report suggests China could use non-military tactics, such as cyber warfare and economic coercion, against Taiwan. It urges the US and its allies to prepare strategies for counteraction. The study highlights potential scenarios, advising Taiwan to diversify energy imports and strengthen financial resilience.
A recent report from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies highlights the increasing threat of non-military tactics China might employ against Taiwan, including cyber warfare and economic coercion.
US military officials have long cautioned against potential military aggression, but the report urges attention to alternative strategies Beijing might use to pressure the self-governed island. These non-military maneuvers could bypass the need for force while achieving strategic objectives.
Researchers suggest that Taiwan, with a million of its citizens in China and strong economic ties, is vulnerable. They recommend steps such as diversifying energy imports and forming international alliances. The US, as Taiwan's primary ally, is encouraged to develop a comprehensive response plan to these anticipated threats.
