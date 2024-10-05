Tensions Soar as Israel Targets Hezbollah in Beirut Amid Rising Oil Prices
Israel has targeted the intelligence headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, escalating tensions in the region. Amid rising oil prices and ongoing conflict, Israel's actions are a response to Iranian missile attacks. U.S. President Joe Biden considers alternatives, as the violence claims lives and displaces thousands in Lebanon.
Israel's military has struck Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, marking an escalation in the ongoing conflict in the region. The attack, part of Israel's broader strategy against Iran-backed groups, comes in the wake of Iranian missile retaliation.
The resulting turmoil has sent oil prices surging amid fears of further conflict escalation. Israeli and U.S. officials discuss possible alternatives while civilians in Lebanon face severe consequences.
As regional tensions rise, both sides brace for the next move, with Iran vowing not to back down and Israel assessing its military strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
