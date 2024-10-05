Tensions Soar as Israel Targets Hezbollah in Beirut Amid Rising Oil Prices

Israel's military has struck Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, marking an escalation in the ongoing conflict in the region. The attack, part of Israel's broader strategy against Iran-backed groups, comes in the wake of Iranian missile retaliation.

The resulting turmoil has sent oil prices surging amid fears of further conflict escalation. Israeli and U.S. officials discuss possible alternatives while civilians in Lebanon face severe consequences.

As regional tensions rise, both sides brace for the next move, with Iran vowing not to back down and Israel assessing its military strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)