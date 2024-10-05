Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Israel Targets Hezbollah in Beirut Amid Rising Oil Prices

Israel has targeted the intelligence headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, escalating tensions in the region. Amid rising oil prices and ongoing conflict, Israel's actions are a response to Iranian missile attacks. U.S. President Joe Biden considers alternatives, as the violence claims lives and displaces thousands in Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 05:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 05:28 IST
Tensions Soar as Israel Targets Hezbollah in Beirut Amid Rising Oil Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's military has struck Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, marking an escalation in the ongoing conflict in the region. The attack, part of Israel's broader strategy against Iran-backed groups, comes in the wake of Iranian missile retaliation.

The resulting turmoil has sent oil prices surging amid fears of further conflict escalation. Israeli and U.S. officials discuss possible alternatives while civilians in Lebanon face severe consequences.

As regional tensions rise, both sides brace for the next move, with Iran vowing not to back down and Israel assessing its military strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024