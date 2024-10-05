Left Menu

Odisha Mystery: Death of Alleged Ganja Smuggler Sparks CID Probe

The Odisha CID is investigating the death of alleged ganja smuggler Jyestha Bandaki, following accusations of police involvement in his murder. The incident, which occurred in Kandhamal district, led to the suspension of two policemen and the disengagement of three home guards.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-10-2024
An inquiry led by the CID was ordered by Odisha DGP Y B Khurania into the suspicious death of an alleged ganja smuggler, reportedly beaten by police in Kandhamal district. The case is now in the hands of the Crime Branch for further investigation.

DSP Rajat Kumar Ray is spearheading the investigation concerning the smuggler's death. Actions have been taken against Kandhamal officers; SP Suvendu Kumar Patra suspended two policemen and removed three home guards from duty, linked to the incident.

Family members, including the deceased's younger brother Kanistha, accuse police of Jyestha Bandaki's death, who was found near a ghat. Allegations include a deliberate police chase resulting in an accident, followed by a severe beating and Bandaki's death.

