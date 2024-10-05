Left Menu

Family Ties Severed: A Deadly Affair

A man named Lalji was killed by his brother-in-law, Kania, over suspicions of an affair with Kania's wife in Balrampur. Kania attacked Lalji after an evening of drinking. Lalji was later declared dead at a local hospital, and Kania faces charges following a complaint from Lalji's son.

In a shocking incident in Balrampur, a man named Lalji was killed by his brother-in-law over suspicions of an affair, police revealed on Saturday.

Lalji, originally from Gonda, had been staying with Kania, his sister-in-law's husband, for a few days when the attack happened. On Friday, Kania allegedly took Lalji out, consumed alcohol with him, and then reportedly slit his throat.

The commotion attracted bystanders, who took Lalji to the district hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have filed a case against Kania based on a complaint lodged by Lalji's son, following accusations that Kania suspected an illicit relationship between Lalji and his wife.

