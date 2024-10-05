Family Ties Severed: A Deadly Affair

In a shocking incident in Balrampur, a man named Lalji was killed by his brother-in-law over suspicions of an affair, police revealed on Saturday.

Lalji, originally from Gonda, had been staying with Kania, his sister-in-law's husband, for a few days when the attack happened. On Friday, Kania allegedly took Lalji out, consumed alcohol with him, and then reportedly slit his throat.

The commotion attracted bystanders, who took Lalji to the district hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have filed a case against Kania based on a complaint lodged by Lalji's son, following accusations that Kania suspected an illicit relationship between Lalji and his wife.

