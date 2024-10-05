American Pensioner in Russian Court: A Mercenary Mystery
Stephen Hubbard, a 72-year-old American, faces a seven-year prison sentence in Russia, accused of working as a mercenary for Ukraine. Despite pleading guilty in a closed trial, his family doubts the confession due to his pro-Russian stance. The verdict is expected on October 7.
In a significant development, a Russian prosecutor is seeking a seven-year sentence for 72-year-old American Stephen Hubbard, accused of being a mercenary for Ukraine. The charges stem from Hubbard allegedly signing a $1,000 monthly contract with a Ukrainian defense unit.
Hubbard was detained by Russian forces in April 2022, and during a closed-door trial in Moscow City Court, he pleaded guilty. This plea has been met with skepticism from his relatives, who claim Hubbard harbored pro-Russian sentiments and question his alleged actions.
The outcome of this contentious trial will be announced on October 7, as Hubbard remains one of several U.S. nationals imprisoned in Russia. The case highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions, following a prisoner swap between Moscow and the West earlier this year.
