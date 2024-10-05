Left Menu

Dubai Court Drama: Honasa Consumer's Asset Attachment Controversy

Honasa Consumer Ltd, owner of Mamaearth and other brands, is embroiled in legal disputes over asset attachment in the UAE following a Dubai court ruling linked to a compensation claim by RSM General Trading LLC. Honasa plans to appeal the ruling, which it claims has no financial impact for now.

Honasa Consumer Ltd, owner of well-known brands including Mamaearth, announced that its assets will not face attachment in the UAE. This declaration comes amid ongoing litigation with RSM General Trading LLC over a distributorship termination issue.

Despite a Dubai court order to attach Honasa's UAE assets, the company emphasized that it has no assets in the region. RSM had sought attachment and trading license cancellation after a compensation ruling. However, the court found Honasa Consumer General Trading LLC to be a legally separate entity.

Honasa plans to challenge the decision, asserting there will be no financial repercussions until appeals conclude. Simultaneously, Honasa will bring contempt proceedings against RSM in India for failing to abide by the Delhi High Court's related orders.

