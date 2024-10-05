Tragic Death of NCP Leader in Byculla

A member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar was brutally killed in south Mumbai, according to police statements made on Saturday.

Sachin Kurmi, aged 43, was the victim of a stabbing incident involving sharp weapons in Byculla's MHADA colony late Friday night, as reported by a law enforcement official.

Despite being taken to JJ Hospital immediately, Kurmi was pronounced dead, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Authorities believe that two to three assailants were part of the attack, and they are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine the suspects' identities. A case has been lodged under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act, with investigation teams already deployed.

