Tragic Electrocution Incident in Varavoor: Siblings Killed While Fishing

In Varavoor village, two brothers, Aravindakshan and Raveendran, were tragically electrocuted while fishing in a paddy field. The electrocution is believed to have occurred after they came into contact with a live wire trap intended for wild boars. An investigation is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers in Varavoor met a tragic fate while fishing, reportedly being electrocuted in a paddy field, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Local residents discovered Aravindakshan, aged 65, and his brother Raveendran, aged 63, lifeless in the area.

Preliminary investigations suggest they accidentally touched a live wire meant as a trap for wild boars. Their home was situated mere meters from the field. A formal investigation is ongoing, police officials revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

