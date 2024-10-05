Tragic Electrocution Incident in Varavoor: Siblings Killed While Fishing
In Varavoor village, two brothers, Aravindakshan and Raveendran, were tragically electrocuted while fishing in a paddy field. The electrocution is believed to have occurred after they came into contact with a live wire trap intended for wild boars. An investigation is currently underway.
Updated: 05-10-2024 15:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Two brothers in Varavoor met a tragic fate while fishing, reportedly being electrocuted in a paddy field, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
Local residents discovered Aravindakshan, aged 65, and his brother Raveendran, aged 63, lifeless in the area.
Preliminary investigations suggest they accidentally touched a live wire meant as a trap for wild boars. Their home was situated mere meters from the field. A formal investigation is ongoing, police officials revealed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
