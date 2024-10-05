Tragic Electrocution Incident in Varavoor: Siblings Killed While Fishing

Two brothers in Varavoor met a tragic fate while fishing, reportedly being electrocuted in a paddy field, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Local residents discovered Aravindakshan, aged 65, and his brother Raveendran, aged 63, lifeless in the area.

Preliminary investigations suggest they accidentally touched a live wire meant as a trap for wild boars. Their home was situated mere meters from the field. A formal investigation is ongoing, police officials revealed.

