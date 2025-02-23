Left Menu

Desperate Rescue Efforts Continue for Trapped Workers in Telangana Tunnel Collapse

Rescue operations for eight persons trapped over 30 hours inside a collapsed tunnel in Telangana are ongoing. Despite efforts by the Indian Army and other agencies, survival chances are grim due to piled-up debris. Oxygen is being pumped inside, and attempts to reach victims continue amid difficult conditions.

Desperate Rescue Efforts Continue for Trapped Workers in Telangana Tunnel Collapse
Efforts by the Indian Army, NDRF, and other agencies to rescue eight individuals trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Telangana remained unfruitful on Sunday. The operation, ongoing for over 30 hours, is challenged by accumulating debris and challenging conditions, casting doubt on survival chances.

Telangana Minister J Krishna Rao described the situation inside the tunnel as dire, with accumulated muck impeding the movement of rescuers. Temporary solutions, like rubber tubes and wooden planks, are being employed to navigate the tunnel's complex interior as desperate prayers continue for the trapped individuals.

Despite the odds, rescue teams persist with their efforts. Heavy machinery faces challenges reaching the hardest-hit areas due to the difficult terrain, while specialized teams employ alternative methods to advance. Continuous pumping of oxygen and dewatering remains crucial as efforts to contact the trapped workers yield no response.

