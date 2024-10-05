Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Middle East: Hezbollah and Israel Face Off

Amid escalating tensions, potential Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine is missing after an Israeli strike. Israel targets Hezbollah strongholds to counter attacks on northern Israel. The conflict, intensified with Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon and Palestine-backed Hamas caught in crossfire, raises stakes across the region attracting global attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:05 IST
Tensions Escalate in Middle East: Hezbollah and Israel Face Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Potential Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine is unaccounted for following an Israeli airstrike reportedly targeting him in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanese security sources confirmed. Israel's intensive campaign targets Hezbollah's leadership and infrastructure, destabilizing the region.

The attacks, which began across Lebanon's southern suburb of Dahiyeh, deter rescue missions and have led to significant Hezbollah casualties since last year. Recent escalations included Israel's first strike in Tripoli, amplifying the conflict beyond its earlier confines.

Israel is responding to Hezbollah's bombardment of northern Israeli territories since October of last year and aims to secure safe returns of displaced Israeli citizens. However, the toll on Lebanese civilians and the regional political landscape remains critical, drawing international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024