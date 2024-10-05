CPI (ML) Liberation Demands Justice: Opposing Bihar's Land Survey

The continued land survey in Bihar has met with sharp criticism from the CPI (ML) Liberation, which labels it an effort to displace economically disadvantaged residents. On Saturday, the party called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to immediately cease the operation.

As part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, the CPI (ML) Liberation holds two seats in Bihar's Lok Sabha and has stated its plans to initiate a statewide protest, known as 'Badlo Bihar Nyay Yatra', from October 16 to 25. This campaign is a direct response to what they describe as the NDA government's shortcomings in various areas.

General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya highlighted not just land issues but also criticized the installation of smart prepaid electricity meters, accusing the government of imposing unfair financial burdens on the poor. According to Bhattacharya, there is a pressing need for a special session of the Bihar Assembly to address these matters comprehensively.

