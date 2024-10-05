Left Menu

Tragedy in Amethi: Unraveling the Chilling Tale Behind a Family's End

A tragic incident in Amethi saw a Dalit school teacher, his wife, and two daughters shot dead by Chandan Verma due to a sour relationship. The accused was arrested, and the community is demanding justice. The Uttar Pradesh government has pledged support for the bereaved family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:18 IST
Tragedy in Amethi: Unraveling the Chilling Tale Behind a Family's End
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Amethi, a Dalit school teacher and his family were brutally murdered in what is now being investigated as a crime of passion. The teacher, Sunil Kumar, his wife Poonam, and their two young daughters were shot dead by Chandan Verma, a resident of Raebareli. Verma had reportedly been in a relationship with Poonam that turned hostile, leading to the fateful events.

The tragic incident was met with anguish in the local community, as villagers gathered and protested. The tension was palpable as police officers attempted to maintain order while urging the grieving families to proceed with the last rites. On Saturday, the funeral rites were finally performed, coinciding with a visit from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who assured the bereaved family of full support and justice.

Chandan Verma, the accused, was arrested the day following the murders. During the investigation, Verma confessed to the killings, driven by stress from the failed relationship. The atrocity has sparked political reactions, with local leaders criticizing the police's handling of the case and the state's law and order situation, calling for stringent action against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024