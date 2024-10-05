Mysterious Tragedy at Layakdih Camp: CISF Constable Found Dead

A deep mystery shrouds the Layakdih camp in Jharkhand where a young CISF constable was found dead. The shocking incident occurred on Saturday as Akash Kumar's lifeless body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan, police confirmed.

Akash Kumar, a 24-year-old from Pathankot in Punjab, had recently joined the Central Industrial Security Force at the Layakdih camp. His colleagues discovered him in the morning and he was promptly taken to a local health center, where a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.

The circumstances surrounding the apparent suicide remain unclear, with no note left behind. Investigations are ongoing as the police attempt to uncover the reasons behind this tragic event. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to further aid the inquiry, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)