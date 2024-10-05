Tragic Incident in Dibrugarh: A Son's Unthinkable Act
A man was apprehended for allegedly killing his mother by strangulation in Dibrugarh, Assam. Police are investigating the incident, which occurred in the Banipur area. The motive remains unclear as the investigation continues.
In a shocking development, a man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his mother to death in Dibrugarh town, Assam, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
The distressing event unfolded on Friday night at their residence in the Banipur area, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy reported.
'Upon receiving information about the tragic crime, a police team immediately responded. The body has been recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue,' the Superintendent conveyed, noting that the motive remains undetermined.
