Bihar Battles Relentless Floods: A Struggle Above the Danger Mark

The flood situation in Bihar remains dire, with major rivers above danger levels affecting over 40 lakh people across 30 districts. Relief efforts are ongoing as the government monitors the situation closely. Revenue Minister Dilip Jaiswal has visited affected areas to ensure quality aid is provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Bihar continues to grapple with severe flooding as major rivers remain above the danger mark, according to official reports released on Saturday.

The Water Resources Department confirmed that rivers like Kosi, Gandak, and Ganga are overflowing, affecting millions and prompting urgent flood protection efforts across the state.

Revenue Minister Dilip Jaiswal, on-ground in Saharsa, emphasizes the need for quality disaster relief, visiting camps and taking decisive steps to ensure effective aid distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

