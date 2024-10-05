Bihar Battles Relentless Floods: A Struggle Above the Danger Mark

The state of Bihar continues to grapple with severe flooding as major rivers remain above the danger mark, according to official reports released on Saturday.

The Water Resources Department confirmed that rivers like Kosi, Gandak, and Ganga are overflowing, affecting millions and prompting urgent flood protection efforts across the state.

Revenue Minister Dilip Jaiswal, on-ground in Saharsa, emphasizes the need for quality disaster relief, visiting camps and taking decisive steps to ensure effective aid distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)