Manjinder Singh Sirsa: From Relief Efforts to Delhi Cabinet
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a key figure in Delhi's political scene, is known for his social work during COVID-19. Sworn in as a minister, his inclusion in the Delhi cabinet aims to bolster BJP's ties with the Sikh community. Sirsa is also noted for his extensive humanitarian efforts and leadership roles.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a prominent name in Delhi politics, has made significant strides as a social worker during the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably through organizing 'oxygen langars'.
Recently inducted as a minister in the Delhi government, Sirsa's appointment is viewed as BJP's strategic move to enhance relations with the Sikh community, which previously criticized the party over its handling of the farmer protests.
Sirsa's career highlights, beyond politics, include extensive humanitarian work and leadership roles within the Sikh community, particularly as the former President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, where he led various relief efforts.
