Dilip Jaiswal Re-elected as BJP President Ahead of Bihar Elections
Dilip Jaiswal has been re-elected as BJP's Bihar president in anticipation of the upcoming state assembly elections. Party leaders expressed confidence in his leadership. Meanwhile, Bihar's political atmosphere heats up with exchanges in the assembly, and recent cabinet expansions signal preparation for the forthcoming electoral showdown.
Dilip Jaiswal, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been re-elected as the president of the party's Bihar unit. This development comes as the state gears up for assembly elections scheduled for later this year. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary highlighted how the party is poised to progress under Jaiswal's leadership.
"Our organization festival concluded today with the election of Dr. Dilip Jaiswal as the party president," Choudhary informed reporters. Union Minister Giriraj Singh echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Jaiswal's re-election as a strengthening move for the party. BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal expressed confidence in a historic victory under his leadership in the upcoming state assembly polls.
Amid these political movements, the Bihar assembly witnessed a heated exchange between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. During a budget speech, Kumar claimed his pivotal role in the political rise of Tejashwi's father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, leading to a verbal clash. Additionally, Kumar's recent cabinet expansion, featuring seven BJP MLAs sworn in as ministers, marks significant preparation for the October-November elections.
