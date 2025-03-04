Left Menu

Dilip Jaiswal Re-elected as BJP President Ahead of Bihar Elections

Dilip Jaiswal has been re-elected as BJP's Bihar president in anticipation of the upcoming state assembly elections. Party leaders expressed confidence in his leadership. Meanwhile, Bihar's political atmosphere heats up with exchanges in the assembly, and recent cabinet expansions signal preparation for the forthcoming electoral showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:45 IST
Dilip Jaiswal Re-elected as BJP President Ahead of Bihar Elections
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dilip Jaiswal, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been re-elected as the president of the party's Bihar unit. This development comes as the state gears up for assembly elections scheduled for later this year. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary highlighted how the party is poised to progress under Jaiswal's leadership.

"Our organization festival concluded today with the election of Dr. Dilip Jaiswal as the party president," Choudhary informed reporters. Union Minister Giriraj Singh echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Jaiswal's re-election as a strengthening move for the party. BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal expressed confidence in a historic victory under his leadership in the upcoming state assembly polls.

Amid these political movements, the Bihar assembly witnessed a heated exchange between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. During a budget speech, Kumar claimed his pivotal role in the political rise of Tejashwi's father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, leading to a verbal clash. Additionally, Kumar's recent cabinet expansion, featuring seven BJP MLAs sworn in as ministers, marks significant preparation for the October-November elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025