BJP's Dilip Jaiswal Re-Elected: A Strategic Move Ahead of Bihar Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reaffirmed its trust in Dilip Jaiswal by re-electing him as the party's state president for Bihar, a significant development as the crucial assembly elections loom on the horizon for later this year.

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, expressed confidence in Jaiswal's leadership, emphasizing the progression of the organization under his stewardship. Union Minister Giriraj Singh echoed these sentiments, attributing Jaiswal's re-election to a strategic move aimed at fortifying the party's base.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Assembly became a battleground of words as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar engaged in a verbal spat with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. During a post-budget discussion, Kumar claimed a pivotal role in the political ascent of Tejashwi's father, Lalu Prasad Yadav. This interaction underscored the brewing tensions as Bihar braces for its assembly elections anticipated in October-November.

