Left Menu

BJP's Dilip Jaiswal Re-Elected: A Strategic Move Ahead of Bihar Elections

Dilip Jaiswal has been re-elected as BJP's Bihar state president ahead of upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing strengthened party leadership. Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister Giriraj Singh affirm this move will bolster the party's prospects. Political tensions also rise between Nitish Kumar and RJD during assembly sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:44 IST
BJP's Dilip Jaiswal Re-Elected: A Strategic Move Ahead of Bihar Elections
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reaffirmed its trust in Dilip Jaiswal by re-electing him as the party's state president for Bihar, a significant development as the crucial assembly elections loom on the horizon for later this year.

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, expressed confidence in Jaiswal's leadership, emphasizing the progression of the organization under his stewardship. Union Minister Giriraj Singh echoed these sentiments, attributing Jaiswal's re-election to a strategic move aimed at fortifying the party's base.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Assembly became a battleground of words as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar engaged in a verbal spat with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. During a post-budget discussion, Kumar claimed a pivotal role in the political ascent of Tejashwi's father, Lalu Prasad Yadav. This interaction underscored the brewing tensions as Bihar braces for its assembly elections anticipated in October-November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025