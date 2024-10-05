Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Rajasthan Police Custody Death

A Rajasthan Police officer was suspended following the alleged suicide of rape accused Fool Singh inside Dechu police station. Protests erupted, demanding justice and alleging foul play. A judicial inquiry is underway, and all police station staff were reassigned pending investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-10-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 21:07 IST
In a developing story from Rajasthan, a police officer has been suspended after the alleged suicide of a rape accused, Fool Singh, within a police station. The incident, which took place on Thursday night, sparked significant unrest among locals, leading to protests that accused police of foul play.

The suspended officer, Shankar Lal Chhaba, was removed from his position and attached to the Police Headquarters in Jaipur by the state's Director General of Police, Utkal Ranjan Sahoo. This action comes amid a departmental inquiry being proposed against Chhaba, highlighting the seriousness with which the allegations are being treated.

Protesters surrounded the Dechu police station demanding justice for Singh, insisting that his death was not a suicide but murder orchestrated by police. Following negotiations and assurances of compensation and a government job for Singh's kin, the protests were called off. A judicial inquiry will now seek to uncover any lapses by law enforcement during this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

