Shocking Rejection: Marriage Proposal Turns Violent in Nagpur

In a disturbing incident in Nagpur, Maharashtra, a 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attempting to administer an electric shock to a woman following her rejection of his marriage proposal, as per police reports.

The accused, identified as Vicky Hazare, had developed a relationship with the woman, who is a divorcee, through social media around four months ago. However, the relationship soured when she decided to end it and refused his marriage proposal, according to police information.

On the day of the incident, Hazare reportedly hid in the yard of the woman's residence. As she prepared to leave for work, he allegedly ambushed her, tied an electric motor wire around her neck, and tried to administer an electric shock. Her screams drew the attention of her mother and son, who, along with neighbors, managed to subdue Hazare and hand him over to the police. He has been booked under multiple charges, including attempted murder, under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

