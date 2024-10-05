Left Menu

Shocking Rejection: Marriage Proposal Turns Violent in Nagpur

A 31-year-old man in Nagpur, Maharashtra, was arrested for attempting to administer an electric shock to a woman who rejected his marriage proposal. They had a brief relationship after meeting on social media. He attempted the act at her residence but was thwarted by her family and neighbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 05-10-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 21:22 IST
Shocking Rejection: Marriage Proposal Turns Violent in Nagpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Nagpur, Maharashtra, a 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attempting to administer an electric shock to a woman following her rejection of his marriage proposal, as per police reports.

The accused, identified as Vicky Hazare, had developed a relationship with the woman, who is a divorcee, through social media around four months ago. However, the relationship soured when she decided to end it and refused his marriage proposal, according to police information.

On the day of the incident, Hazare reportedly hid in the yard of the woman's residence. As she prepared to leave for work, he allegedly ambushed her, tied an electric motor wire around her neck, and tried to administer an electric shock. Her screams drew the attention of her mother and son, who, along with neighbors, managed to subdue Hazare and hand him over to the police. He has been booked under multiple charges, including attempted murder, under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024