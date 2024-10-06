Tragedy in Banda: Unveiling the Pond's Secret

In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of a young girl and her cousin have been discovered in a village pond in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district.

The children, Manish and Antima, were reported missing after school on Saturday afternoon, and a search by concerned family members ensued when they failed to return home.

Police report that their clothes were discovered on the bank of the pond, indicating they may have drowned while attempting to bathe. Authorities have initiated an investigation, sending the bodies for postmortem examination.

