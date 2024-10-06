Tragedy Strikes: Blast at Edayar Factory
A worker died and three others were injured in a blast at an animal fat-based product company in Edayar, Kerala. The incident, likely caused by a faulty gas stove safety valve, has prompted investigations. The injured, from Odisha, are hospitalized and not in serious condition.
A tragic incident occurred at a factory in Edayar, near Kalamassery, resulting in the death of a worker, Ajay, and injuries to three others, all from Odisha. The accident took place Saturday night due to what is believed to be a faulty safety valve on a gas stove.
As soon as the explosion was reported, the fire department and police arrived on the scene to control the situation and assist those affected. The injured have been transported to the Government Medical College in Kalamassery, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the precise cause of the blast. Initial reports point to a possible safety lapse involving the gas stove.
(With inputs from agencies.)
