Tensions Rise: Mayawati Demands Action Against Priest for Hate Speech

On Sunday, BSP leader Mayawati demanded stringent action against priest Yati Narsinghanand for allegedly delivering a hate speech. She criticized the central and state governments for not taking decisive measures.

Mayawati highlighted unrest caused in Ghaziabad and other areas due to Narsinghanand's remarks, stating that authorities acted against protestors rather than the instigator. She reaffirmed the constitutional guarantee of secularism and urged the government to maintain peace.

Narsinghanand, known for prior controversial statements, faces multiple charges, including inciting violence. Security was increased around Dasna Devi Temple, where crowds protested against him. An FIR was filed, citing several legal sections for his inflammatory remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)