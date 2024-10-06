Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Mayawati Demands Action Against Priest for Hate Speech

BSP chief Mayawati has called for strict action against priest Yati Narsinghanand for his alleged hate speech in Ghaziabad, which has caused unrest. She emphasized the importance of secularism in India, urging the government to penalize those disrupting harmony. Narsinghanand faces several charges for inciting religious tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:23 IST
Mayawati
On Sunday, BSP leader Mayawati demanded stringent action against priest Yati Narsinghanand for allegedly delivering a hate speech. She criticized the central and state governments for not taking decisive measures.

Mayawati highlighted unrest caused in Ghaziabad and other areas due to Narsinghanand's remarks, stating that authorities acted against protestors rather than the instigator. She reaffirmed the constitutional guarantee of secularism and urged the government to maintain peace.

Narsinghanand, known for prior controversial statements, faces multiple charges, including inciting violence. Security was increased around Dasna Devi Temple, where crowds protested against him. An FIR was filed, citing several legal sections for his inflammatory remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

