Controversial Priest Sparks Nationwide Protests Over Remarks

Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, facing multiple legal cases, has sparked nationwide protests and police action with remarks against Prophet Muhammad. An FIR was lodged in Maharashtra with serious charges. Calls for his arrest have intensified amidst violent demonstrations in various states, urging peace and interfaith dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:21 IST
In Maharashtra, a controversial priest named Yati Narsinghanand is under scrutiny as the Thane police registered an FIR over his provocative remarks against Prophet Muhammad, officials confirmed on Sunday. The priest, already entangled in various legal matters, made the remarks during a public event in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The charge laid against him stemmed from a complaint by the Social Democratic Party of India's president on October 3. The FIR includes charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, such as promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings. Despite these allegations, no arrest has been made, according to Mumbra police.

Widespread protests have erupted in response, including violent incidents in Amravati city, where law enforcement officers faced severe repercussions following the priest's comments. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind strongly condemned the statements, urging peaceful and measured responses from the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

