Officer's Self-Defense Shooting After Unprovoked Knife Attack at HQ

A California police officer fatally shot a man who attacked him with a knife outside the Santa Monica Police Department. The officer was engaged in a conversation when he was unexpectedly assaulted. Despite receiving serious injuries, the officer is expected to survive. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santamonica | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:10 IST
In Santa Monica, California, a police officer was involved in a fatal shooting after an unprovoked knife attack outside the city's police headquarters.

The officer was approached by a man in his 30s while engaging with a resident at around 5:20 PM Saturday. The man suddenly pulled a knife and attacked the officer, according to a statement from the Santa Monica Police Department.

The officer sought to defend himself by retreating and eventually shooting the attacker following multiple slashes and stabs. Emergency services pronounced the attacker dead at the scene, while the officer was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to recover. An investigation by local authorities is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

