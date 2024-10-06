Officer's Self-Defense Shooting After Unprovoked Knife Attack at HQ
A California police officer fatally shot a man who attacked him with a knife outside the Santa Monica Police Department. The officer was engaged in a conversation when he was unexpectedly assaulted. Despite receiving serious injuries, the officer is expected to survive. Authorities are investigating the incident.
In Santa Monica, California, a police officer was involved in a fatal shooting after an unprovoked knife attack outside the city's police headquarters.
The officer was approached by a man in his 30s while engaging with a resident at around 5:20 PM Saturday. The man suddenly pulled a knife and attacked the officer, according to a statement from the Santa Monica Police Department.
The officer sought to defend himself by retreating and eventually shooting the attacker following multiple slashes and stabs. Emergency services pronounced the attacker dead at the scene, while the officer was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to recover. An investigation by local authorities is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- California
- officer
- shooting
- knife
- attack
- Santa Monica
- police
- unprovoked
- inquiry
- investigation
ALSO READ
Vendors Challenge Demolition: Delhi HC Seeks MCD, Police Response
Assam Police Seize Over Rs 15.5 Crore Worth of Narcotics, Arrest Two
Police Seize Rs 50 Lakh Cash in Sonipat Amid Poll Code Enforcement
Kerala CM Refutes Claims of Politicizing Police
Sending policemen as interlocutors for political purposes is not the style of LDF, says Kerala CM on ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders.