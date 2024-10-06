Left Menu

Chaos in Beirut: Israeli Strikes Trigger City's Worst Nightly Bombardment

Beirut's southern suburbs endured severe Israeli air attacks, marking the most intense assault since Israel targeted Hezbollah last month. The attacks caused widespread destruction and increased regional tensions, highlighting the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, amid broader Middle Eastern unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight airstrikes by Israel have left Beirut's southern suburbs in disarray, marking the most intense assault on the Lebanese capital since Israel's confrontation with Hezbollah intensified last month. Explosions illuminated the city with flashes visible from afar, shaking buildings for nearly half an hour.

Sunday saw the aftermath of devastation, with grey haze and rubble permeating the cityscape as smoke rose from the suburbs. Witnesses reported unprecedented violence, with residents facing relentless strikes that echoed throughout the night. Social media footage, unverified by Reuters, depicted fresh damage along a significant highway.

Israeli military officials reported these strikes targeted Hezbollah's infrastructure, a group strongly linked with Iran. The escalation takes place against a backdrop of ongoing conflict across the region, including Israel's offensive in Gaza aimed at eliminating Hamas, further complicating the Middle East's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

