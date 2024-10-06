Left Menu

Governor Calls for Mass Movement Against Tamil Nadu's Drug Problem

Governor R N Ravi criticized Tamil Nadu police for their inability to seize synthetic drugs, highlighting the state's drug problem. He emphasized the need for a mass movement to eradicate drugs, citing examples from other regions. Ravi urged both government and public participation in combating this menace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tenkasi(Tn) | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:11 IST
Governor Calls for Mass Movement Against Tamil Nadu's Drug Problem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Governor R N Ravi has expressed serious concerns about the drug menace in Tamil Nadu, criticizing the state police for their failure to seize even a gram of synthetic drug. In contrast, Central agencies have successfully recovered hundreds of kilograms of these narcotics within the state.

Addressing the issue at an event in Tenkasi, Ravi emphasized that the fight against drugs requires a collective effort, stating that government action alone is insufficient. He pointed to cases in the North East and Punjab as cautionary tales of how drugs have devastated regions in India.

The Governor called for a mass movement akin to those led by Prime Minister Modi, underscoring the importance of public participation in eradicating drugs from society. He stressed that India is not just a transit route but is transforming into a significant drug-consuming market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024