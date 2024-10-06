Governor Calls for Mass Movement Against Tamil Nadu's Drug Problem

Governor R N Ravi has expressed serious concerns about the drug menace in Tamil Nadu, criticizing the state police for their failure to seize even a gram of synthetic drug. In contrast, Central agencies have successfully recovered hundreds of kilograms of these narcotics within the state.

Addressing the issue at an event in Tenkasi, Ravi emphasized that the fight against drugs requires a collective effort, stating that government action alone is insufficient. He pointed to cases in the North East and Punjab as cautionary tales of how drugs have devastated regions in India.

The Governor called for a mass movement akin to those led by Prime Minister Modi, underscoring the importance of public participation in eradicating drugs from society. He stressed that India is not just a transit route but is transforming into a significant drug-consuming market.

(With inputs from agencies.)