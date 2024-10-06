Left Menu

UN Criticizes Violations of Humanitarian Law in Lebanon Strikes

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations' refugee chief, has condemned the recent strikes on Lebanon, stating that many of them breached international humanitarian law. His comments were seemingly aimed at the extensive bombing by Israel in Lebanon.

Updated: 06-10-2024 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

On Sunday, Filippo Grandi, the United Nations' refugee chief, expressed grave concerns regarding the current situation in Lebanon.

Grandi highlighted that many of the strikes on Lebanon have violated international humanitarian law.

His remarks were seemingly directed at Israel's extensive bombardment of various regions in the country, suggesting potential legal breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

