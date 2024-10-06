UN Criticizes Violations of Humanitarian Law in Lebanon Strikes
Filippo Grandi, the United Nations' refugee chief, has condemned the recent strikes on Lebanon, stating that many of them breached international humanitarian law. His comments were seemingly aimed at the extensive bombing by Israel in Lebanon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:37 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
On Sunday, Filippo Grandi, the United Nations' refugee chief, expressed grave concerns regarding the current situation in Lebanon.
Grandi highlighted that many of the strikes on Lebanon have violated international humanitarian law.
His remarks were seemingly directed at Israel's extensive bombardment of various regions in the country, suggesting potential legal breaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hezbollah and Israel Exchange Blows After Beirut Airstrike
Israeli Forces Storm Al Jazeera Office in Ramallah
Satellite news network Al Jazeera says Israel raids its office in Ramallah in the West Bank and orders it closed, reports AP.
Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah Commanders, Kill 37
Israeli Troops Raid Al Jazeera Offices Amid Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict