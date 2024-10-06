Cross-Border Capture: Bangladeshi National Arrested Near Assam Border

A Bangladeshi national was apprehended near the international border in Assam, according to a statement from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Authorities have not disclosed the specific area or sector where this unauthorized entry was attempted.

The individual, identified as Md. Nahid Hussain from Madiripur, Dhaka, adds to more than 108 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal entry in recent months. Assam's border with Bangladesh stretches across a 267.5 km expanse, including districts like Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar.

