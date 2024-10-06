Cross-Border Capture: Bangladeshi National Arrested Near Assam Border
A Bangladeshi national was caught by Assam police near the international border, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The apprehended individual, Md. Nahid Hussain from Dhaka, adds to the over 108 illegal Bangladeshis arrested recently. The state shares a 267.5 km border with Bangladesh.
Authorities have not disclosed the specific area or sector where this unauthorized entry was attempted.
The individual, identified as Md. Nahid Hussain from Madiripur, Dhaka, adds to more than 108 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal entry in recent months. Assam's border with Bangladesh stretches across a 267.5 km expanse, including districts like Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar.
